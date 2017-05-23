Security Personnel Prevent Tarun Gogoi From Visiting Dhola-Sadiya Bridge

Share this:

Guwahati: Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi was on Monday, May 22, prevented from visiting Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Tinsukia district because of “security concerns”. The bridge is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday .

The site of the bridge, construction of which was started in 2011 – when Congress was in power both at the Centre and the state – has been taken over by the elite Special Protection Group (SPG) ahead of the prime minister’s visit on May 26.

“They did not allow me to go to the bridge saying that it is because of security concerns and law and order issues… Am I a terrorist? Will I break the laws? Why are they not allowing me to visit the bridge?” questioned Gogoi, who himself enjoys ‘Z Plus’ security cover.

He said that the Congress government had laid the foundation, carried out the construction and completed the bridge on the Brahmaputra river, but the BJP was now trying to take all the credit by inaugurating it with much fanfare.

“It is like we planted a tree, nurtured it, but now they are eating the fruits. Let them. But can’t I even come and see my tree?” asked the veteran Congress leader.

Gogoi, who reached the spot on Tuesday morning but was blocked by security personnel, alleged that he was stopped due to a “political conspiracy”.

When contacted, Tinsukia district deputy commissioner Ranjan Chakravartty said “The bridge is closed because of the inauguration. SPG has sanitised it. SPG said no one would be allowed to go except the workers.”

Modi will inaugurate the bridge, which is expected to immensely benefit the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, to mark the BJP government’s third anniversary at the Centre and first year in Assam.

The 9.16 km Dhola-Sadiya bridge is being touted as the longest in the country.

