Intelligence Officials Refuse Trump’s Request to Deny Russia Collusion

US President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, US, May 17, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Yuri Gripas

Washington: President Donald Trump urged two senior intelligence officials in March to publicly deny there was any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing current and former officials.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency director Michael Rogers refused to comply with Trump‘s requests because they believed them inappropriate, according to two current and two former officials, the Post said.

