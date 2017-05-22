Rights Organisations Write to Amit Shah Demanding Probe Into Kalikho Pul’s Allegations

Share this:

New Delhi: Mere Vichar Andolan Committee (MVAC), a group of eight organisations “seeking justice” for the family of former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul, has written to the BJP president Amit Shah, urging his “necessary intervention” into the “alleged suicide case” of Pul and the 60-page note he left behind.

Titled ‘Mere Vichar’, the contents of Pul’s suicide note were first made public by The Wire on February 8, with some of the names against whom he had made allegations redacted. An unexpurgated version of the note was subsequently released by Pul’s first wife Dangwimsai Pul at a press conference in Delhi.

MVAC, in the memorandum submitted on May 22, “put forward seven points” seeking Shah’s intervention.

Stating the steps it has taken so far to “seek justice” for Pul and his family, the memorandum has alleged that “the concerned investigating officer of the said case has gone missing after the submission of the final report.”

It “adds more weight for suspicion of foul play involving [the present chief minister] Pema Khandu, [the deputy chief minister] Chowna Mein and [government spokesperson and MLA from Mechuka constituency] Pasang Dorjee Sona. After thoroughly going through the alleged 60-page suicide note, the involvement of the three named persons cannot be ruled out in abetting Pul’s suicide,” the memorandum stated.

MVAC also pointed out to the BJP president that though the three wives of Pul filed an FIR after his death, the one filed by the PSO was taken note of by the investigating officer. However, “the contents of the FIR filed by the wives of the deceased and the PSO are totally different.”

It also mentioned the various “democratic movements” it has been holding in Itanagar, Tezu and Aalo towns of the state to demand an investigation into the allegations of corruption mentioned in the note left by Pul against a number of people, some of whom hold constitutional positions.

“The voluntary participation of the public in the movement is self explanatory,” it said. Video clips of some of the demonstrations and a signature campaign being carried out by the MVAC “to ascertain support for the cause” were also attached to the memorandum besides letters written to the state governor, the chief justice of India, three senior most judges of the Supreme Court, the vice president and various union ministers. It has also attached a copy of the FIR filed by the wives.

Pul committed suicide on August 8, 2016, at the chief minister’s bungalow in Itanagar, leaving behind ten typed copies of his suicide note. After an intense power struggle in the state, Pul became the state chief minister between February 19 and July 13, 2016. He, however, had to step down from his post due to a Supreme Court order, making way for his former colleague Khandu to first form a Congress government and then a BJP government.

