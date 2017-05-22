Inspired by Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Chief Ministers Consider ‘CM Ki Baat’

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

More

Email







Pocket





New Delhi: Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das is likely to start a radio address on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat – an idea which is expected to be emulated by other states as well.

The idea of a CM Ki Baat was discussed recently when Das met information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu in Ranchi.

A memorandum of understanding is to be signed between the Jharkhand government, the All India Radio and Doordarshan for the programme.

“The Mann ki Baat concept has attracted some state governments who have started thinking of having their own programmes on the same lines,” an official said.

Like the Prime Minister Modi, Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh also addresses people through radio.

During the meeting with Das, Naidu also approved a 24X7 satellite Doordarshan channel for Jharkhand, the proposal for which was pending for about four years.

With the BJP government completing three years in office, Naidu’s visit to Jharkhand was part of his plans to visit all states to highlight the policies and achievements of the government.

Besides Jharkhand, the minister has already visited a number of states, including Assam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

He also plans to visit Rajasthan on Tuesday (May 23) and thereafter Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

The Union minister emphasised the time-bound implementation of schemes such as the launch of a new Doordarshan channel dedicated to the North-East region in August and the inauguration of a permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at Aizwal in March next year.

To ensure the timely implementation of schemes, officials from the Centre and the state government discuss the various communication issues a day before the minister arrives and then raises them with Naidu.

“This helps in speedy solutions to the problems. Sometimes instant solution is also arrived for the long pending issues like channel for Jharkhand,” an official said.

The report for actions taken on various plans will be placed before the state information ministers conference later this year, the official said.

“Such meetings are helping the state government to understand the Centre’s priorities. On the other hand, the need of the states is also understood by the Centre,” the official said.

Naidu, who also holds the portfolios of urban development, housing and urban poverty alleviation, also reviews the implementation of various schemes related to these ministries during the visit.

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

More

Email







Pocket



