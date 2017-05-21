Northwestern Mexico Hit by Earthquake, No Casualties Reported

Share this:

Mexico City: Am earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck southwestern Mexico on Saturday (May 20), but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Mexican government said.

The epicenter of the quake was some 52 kilometers (33 miles) northwest of Cintalapa in the state of Chiapas, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake was registered at a depth of 143 kilometers, the USGS noted in a statement.

Mexico‘s interior ministry said on Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage.

