South Korea’s Moon Announces Top Ministers and Security Advisor

Seoul: South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday (May 21) his choices for finance minister, foreign minister and the top security advisor role in his new government.

Moon told a media briefing that he had appointed former vice finance minister Kim Dong-yeon as deputy prime minister and finance minister, while a UN senior advisor on policy Kang Kyung-wha was tapped as the next foreign minister.

Moon also named Chung Eui-yong, his top foreign policy advisor during the presidential election campaign, as his national security advisor.

