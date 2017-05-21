External Affairs

With Rouhani Back, Nuclear Deal Hope Strengthened, Says France

By on

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani visits the election office in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. Picture taken May 19, 2017. Credit: President.ir/Reuters

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for his re-election on Saturday (May 20) and said this reinforced the hope that his government would apply the international nuclear agreement, his office said in a statement.

Macron will ask the French government to work on the intensification of economic, scientific and cultural ties with Iran, the statement said.

France also stressed the need to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflicts in the Middle East and called on Iran to adopt this approach.

(Reuters)

Categories: External Affairs, World

Tagged as: , , , , ,