New York: A speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City’s Times Square on Thursday, May 18, according to an announcement at nearby Reuters news agency headquarters.

The New York Police Department closed off the area.

A Reuters witness said at least ten people were being treated for injuries on the ground after the collision at the Midtown Manhattan tourist site.

