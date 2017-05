Share this:

Students of public universities in Delhi explain the difficulties they face in attending lectures and writing exams that are primarily conducted in English.

While the official languages of Delhi are English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, public universities in the capital only offer courses and exams in English. Students at Delhi University and Ambedkar University, Delhi explain the difficulties they face in attending lectures and writing exams that are primarily conducted in English.

