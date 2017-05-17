Politics ‘Jan Gan Man ki Baat’: Three Years of Modi and IT Layoffs, Episode 53 By The Wire Staff on 17/05/2017 • Share this:TweetWhatsAppPrintMoreEmailPocketIn the 53rd episode of Jan Gan Man ki Baat, Vinod Dua talks about the successes and failures of the BJP-led government and the predicted major layoffs in the IT sector. Liked the story? We’re a non-profit. Make a donation and help pay for our journalism. Share this:TweetWhatsAppPrintMoreEmailPocket What to read next: Categories: Politics Tagged as: jan gan man ki baat, Modi government, Vinod Dua