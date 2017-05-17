Nikki Haley Vows to ‘Call out’ Countries Backing North Korea

Share this:

United Nations: “Countries must decide whether they support North Korea or oppose to its nuclear and missile programmes,” US ambassador the UN Nikki Haley said on Tuesday, vowing to “call out” states backing Pyongyang.

Speaking ahead of an emergency meeting of the UN security Council following North Korea‘s latest missile test at the weekend, Haley said she believed the US and others would agree with North Korea‘s neighbour and ally China on how to respond to the launch.

(Reuters)

